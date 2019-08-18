Jet ski crash leaves rider in critical condition

CARLSBAD, Calif. — One person was in critical condition after two jet skis collided in Carlsbad Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the Agua Hedionda Lagoon off Harrison Street, the Carlsbad Fire Department said.

Once at the lagoon, Carlsbad Fire officials said they found one person in critical condition. First responders administered CPR before taking the victim to a hospital.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.

Two other people involved in the crash refused medical attention, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was not known.