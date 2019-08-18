× Homicide investigation underway after San Diego couple found dead

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found dead in a residence.

Police were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to do a welfare check on a couple living at 7405 Via Rivera in the Torrey Highlands neighborhood after they were expected in San Francisco but did not arrive, worrying family members.

Officers looked through a window at the residence and saw a body lying on the living room floor.

Police officers forced entry into the home and discovered the bodies of an Asian male and female in their 50’s with trauma to the upper body. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego Police homicide detectives were called and are currently investigating the incident.

The victims’ home does not appear to be disturbed. No one else was located inside the residence.

The identities of the victims are not being released pending confirmation by the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293