Emergency rescue underway at Three Sisters Falls

Posted 4:36 PM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, August 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire San Diego officials were performing a rescue on the Three Sisters Falls trail Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

Officials said a female patient was about a quarter-mile from the trailhead shortly before 4 p.m. and was in need of an air rescue.

Around 5 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the patient had been evaluated and would instead be taken to a hospital by ground ambulance.

Details regarding the patient’s injuries were not immediately available.

