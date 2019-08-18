Emergency rescue underway at Three Sisters Falls

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire San Diego officials were performing a rescue on the Three Sisters Falls trail Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

Officials said a female patient was about a quarter-mile from the trailhead shortly before 4 p.m. and was in need of an air rescue.

Around 5 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the patient had been evaluated and would instead be taken to a hospital by ground ambulance.

Details regarding the patient’s injuries were not immediately available.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a remote area rescue on the trail to Three Sisters Falls. The patient is located approximately 1/4 mile from the trailhead and will require a hoist to be rescued.#SistersIC pic.twitter.com/obZsITJxBu — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 18, 2019