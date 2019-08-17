Police searching for trolley station stabbing suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was stabbed at a trolley station downtown Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim was stabbed at the 5th Avenue Station after a fight broke out shortly after 2 p.m. San Diego police said three people got into a fight and one pulled out a knife. The victim was later taken to a hospital for minor lacerations to his hands.

Police were searching for a female suspect who was described as 5'4" tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department.