Police searching for trolley station stabbing suspect

Posted 5:17 PM, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40PM, August 17, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- A man was stabbed at a trolley station downtown Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim was stabbed at the 5th Avenue Station after a fight broke out shortly after 2 p.m. San Diego police said three people got into a fight and one pulled out a knife. The victim was later taken to a hospital for minor lacerations to his hands.

Police were searching for a female suspect who was described as 5'4" tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.