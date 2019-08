× Person killed in freeway traffic crash

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A person was killed in a traffic crash Saturday on the Escondido (15) Freeway in Fallbrook.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway, north of state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details were still sketchy, but the CHP reported the crash may have involved multiple vehicles and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:15 a.m., with all northbound freeway lanes closed.