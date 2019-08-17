× Man shot and killed at house party

SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally shot and two others had gunshot wounds after attending a house party in Logan Heights.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue.

The San Diego Police Department said a party was going on in a home when some kind of altercation happened. One man was shot and killed.

Two other men took themselves to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, though police are still unsure if that is related.

The man who fired the gun fled and is still on the loose. According to Lt. Martha Sainz of the SDPD homicide unit, there is currently no description of the shooter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.