Camp Pendleton brush fire under control

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A small brush fire that began burning at Camp Pendleton Saturday afternoon was brought under control by 4:15 p.m., authorities said.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. south of the San Clemente Border Patrol Station near Interstate 5.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department officials said the fire had not threatened any people or structures. Its forward progress was stopped shortly after 4 p.m.

CPFD has stopped forward progress of this fire. They will remain on scene mopping up for the next few hours. No injuries or property damage reported. Expect no further updates unless situation changes. https://t.co/7adWrYHcqs — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) August 17, 2019