Camp Pendleton brush fire under control

Posted 3:43 PM, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:20PM, August 17, 2019

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A small brush fire that began burning at Camp Pendleton Saturday afternoon was brought under control by 4:15 p.m., authorities said.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. south of the San Clemente Border Patrol Station near Interstate 5.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department officials said the fire had not threatened any people or structures. Its forward progress was stopped shortly after 4 p.m.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.