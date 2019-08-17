× Dryer catches fire in Coronado apartment

CORONADO, Calif. — A small family had to find temporary living arrangements after the dryer in their Coronado apartment caught fire Saturday morning, causing smoke and fire damage to the unit.

Battalion Chief Perry Peake with the Coronado Fire Department said the fire ignited in a first-floor unit of a three-story apartment building on the 1500 block of 1st Street.

“We were able to limit the damage to the unit of origin,” Peake said. “It’s primarily smoke damage, and a little fire damage from around where the dryer is. It’s not significant, but it will cause the residents to seek shelter someplace else tonight.”

Peake said one person who was not a resident of the unit had been taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.