Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias suspended for 20 games

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been suspended 20 games for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy in a May 13 incident at the Beverly Center, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Saturday.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Julio Urias violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” Manfred said in a statement posted on MLB’s website. “Mr. Urias cooperated fully with my office’s investigation. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urias violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

The alleged attack took place in the parking lot of the Beverly Center at 8500 Beverly Blvd. TMZ reported that a witness called police saying the Dodgers left-hander was in the parking lot arguing with a woman and shoved her to the ground. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the woman, who denied anything physical took place, insisting it was nothing more than a heated argument, according to TMZ.

Urias, 22, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery. It was announced in June he would not face charges, although he must complete 52 weeks of counseling, and prosecutors retain the right to charge him if he commits another violent attack within the year.

The Dodgers issued the following statement: “While we are disappointed in what occurred and support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office, we are also encouraged that Julio has taken responsibility for his actions and believe he will take the necessary steps to learn from this incident.”

The unpaid suspension includes five games served while Urias was on administrative leave from May 14-21, leaving 15 games to be served. Urias has agreed not to appeal the discipline, according to MLB’s official website.

Urias has appeared in 27 games this season. He is 4-3, with four saves and a 2.53 earned-run average.