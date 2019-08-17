Carjacking reported in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO — A man seated in his car in the Oak Park neighborhood had his vehicle carjacked Saturday morning, police said.

The carjacking happened at 11:24 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Maple Street. A man in his 20s approached the car and demanded the victim give him his car.

The victim exited his vehicle and the suspect fled in the stolen car, San Diego Police Department officials said.

The unoccupied car was found later in Pacific Beach. Robbery detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the carjacking.