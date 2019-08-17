× Blast rips through wedding ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — A blast ripped through a wedding ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, officials said.

The explosion happened at about 10:40 p.m. local time ( 1:40 p.m. ET) at a wedding hall in the capital city’s Police District 6, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

About 20 people were taken to a Kabul hospital run by the Italian NGO Emergency, according to a tweet posted by the organization.

No further details about the blast or casualties were immediately available.

Earlier this month, 14 people were killed and 145 injured in the same district when three suicide attackers detonated an improvised explosive device at the gate of the police headquarters.