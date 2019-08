NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A car smashed into a South Bay bar early Friday, ending up fully inside the building.

The car crashed into the bar, National City Sports Lounge on Sweetwater Road, around 6 a.m.

National City Police Department was investigating what caused the crash. Structural engineers were called to determine whether it was safe for anyone to be in the building.

Police did not immediately say if anyone was hurt.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.