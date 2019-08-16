USS Scranton announces command change

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy announced a change of command Friday aboard the USS Scranton, a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine homeported at Naval Base Point Loma.

Cmdr. Dave Latta took over as the ship’s commander during the Aug. 15 ceremony, relieving Cmdr. Aaron Peterson, who has overseen the ship since May 2017. During Peterson’s tenure as the ship’s commander, the Scranton deployed for the first time in more than four years and deployed to the western Pacific for the first time ever.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this tribe of undersea warriors,” Peterson said. “Scranton has overcome her share of adversity over the past two years, and so have some individual sailors.”

Latta earned his commission at Pensacola, Florida’s, Officer Candidate School and participated in nuclear propulsion training in South Carolina. He has also served as a legislative fellow in the House of Representatives.

The Navy commissioned the Scranton in 1991. The ship carries a crew of about 16 officers and 120 sailors and operates as part of the Navy’s 11th submarine squadron.

“Cmdr. Peterson has done an extraordinary job crafting a highly capable and truly motivated crew, and I am eager to continue leading this tribe built on comradery and hard work,” Latta said.