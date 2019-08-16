× Three beaches have advisories for increased bacteria

SAN DIEGO — As temperatures are expected to be warm this weekend, many will head to the beach. The county has issued excessive bacteria advisories for three popular beaches and/or bodies of water.

The Ocean Beach Dog Beach has an advisory for bacteria levels that may exceed health standards. Officials say water contact should be avoided in the area until further notice.

In North County, there is a bacteria advisory for Moonlight Beach at Cottonwood Creek in Encinitas.

The third advisory is for Santa Clara Cove in Mission Bay. The popular swimming area should be avoided until bacteria levels subside, county officials said.

For more information about current county advisories, click here.