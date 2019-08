× Students plan “die in” to demand climate change legislation

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of students will stage a “die in” at the offices of U.S. Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, to demand immediate action to address climate change.

High school and college students will lie on the floor of the office and the office complex courtyard to request that Peters cosponsor the Green New Deal. The deal calls for renewable energy and resource efficiency.

The demonstration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.