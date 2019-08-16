Security officer stabs man who tried to steal his gun at trolley station: police

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after police say he tried to steal a pistol from a security guard at a trolley station in Old Town.

Around 1 p.m. at the station in the 4000 block of Taylor Street, the suspect grabbed the guard’s pistol and violently pulled on it, trying to get it out of the holster, and punched the officer’s face several times, according to San Diego police. The guard used his duty knife to stab the suspect and the suspect ran off.

Officers later found the suspect under a nearby bridge. They arrested him and treated his injuries.