Security officer stabs man who tried to steal his gun at trolley station: police

Posted 3:11 PM, August 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:25PM, August 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after police say he tried to steal a pistol from a security guard at a trolley station in Old Town.

Around 1 p.m. at the station in the 4000 block of Taylor Street, the suspect grabbed the guard’s pistol and violently pulled on it, trying to get it out of the holster, and punched the officer’s face several times, according to San Diego police. The guard used his duty knife to stab the suspect and the suspect ran off.

Officers later found the suspect under a nearby bridge. They arrested him and treated his injuries.

Google Map for coordinates 32.755195 by -117.199515.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.