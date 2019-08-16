× Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. likely out for remainder of season with injury

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres’ rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is likely out for the rest of the season, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday.

A stress reaction in his lower back after Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays placed Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list, according to U-T Padres beat writer Kevin Acee. But now he is not expected to return this season.

Tatis Jr.’s healing will be evaluated again in three weeks. At that time, he could possibly be cleared to play, Acee reports.

