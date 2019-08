Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- It's a shopper's dream: dozens of small businesses existing all under one roof. Lotus on Cedros has 14,000 square feet worth of unique shopping experiences for locals and visitors alike. From home goods to greeting cards, the shops are everything but average.

The space also offers great opportunities for small business owners to try their first brick-and-mortar experience without the large overhead expenses.

Heather Lake gives us a look inside this Solana Beach small business hub.