Group caught on video smashing glass door, stealing eyeglasses

SAN DIEGO — Thieves broke into a local optometry store and made off with merchandise early Friday morning.

The break-in at the shop on Pacific Heights Boulevard in Sorrento Valley was the latest in a string of at least six San Diego County burglaries targeting eyeglasses. San Diego Police Department said Friday’s break-in happened around 3:15 a.m.

Security video given to FOX 5 by the store, Designer Eyes Optometry, shows four people in hoods, gloves and baggy clothing shattering the glass of the store’s front door and ducking inside, ripping open display cases and shoving eyeglasses into large, black trash bags.

The store owners said they were out about 200 pairs of glasses, a loss of roughly $20,000.

Other recent break-ins around the county included stores in Kearny Mesa, Chula Vista and Escondido. Police have not said whether they believe there is any connections between the heists.