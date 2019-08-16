Grocery workers protest amid stalled negotiations

SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen grocery workers marched outside a store in Mission Valley Friday afternoon demanding better pay.

The protest was held from 3 to 5 p.m. in front of the Ralphs on Mission Center Road.

Todd Walters with the United Food and Commercial Workers told FOX 5 that every three to four years the union negotiates pay raises, but companies were only willing to give about a nickel more to employees. He said that is unacceptable.

“These workers work extremely hard and we want to be able to stay afloat here in San Diego,” Walters said.

He added that workers are forced to work two to three jobs to make ends meet.

Breanna Koller, a mother who works at Albertsons, said she consistently worries about providing for her family.

“My family is everything,” Koller said. “They rely on me to provide for them.”

Walters said they will go back and negotiate for better wages next week.

FOX 5 reached out to Ralphs late Friday but did not hear back.