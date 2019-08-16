Watch Live: Gas leak prompts evacuations in Middletown

SAN DIEGO — A contractor digging at a construction site Friday ruptured a gas line in the Middletown area, prompting the evacuation of several homes nearby, authorities said.

The rupture of the 1/2-inch diameter gas line was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. at a home in the 3500 block of Union Street, between Vine Street and West Upas Street, San Diego Gas & Electric spokeswoman Zoraya Griffin said.

Several houses immediately next to the break were evacuated, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

As of 10:25 a.m., SDG&E crews were at the scene working to secure the line, Griffin said.

It was not immediately clear if any roads were closed in the area.