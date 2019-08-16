Future acute rehab hospital breaks ground in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Palomar Health and Kindred Healthcare’s rehabilitation division held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to celebrate a future acute rehabilitation hospital at the Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

The 52-bed, 58,000-square-foot facility will serve as an acute rehabilitation center for patients who have suffered brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations and traumatic injuries that require significant treatment. The two healthcare organizations expect the facility to serve an estimated 1,200 patients annually.

“This facility expands our ability to serve our community’s health care needs in one convenient location,” Palomar Health President and CEO Diane Hansen said. “Keeping services close to home provides measurable benefits to both the supporting family members and patients, aiding them in their recovery process.”

In addition to the 52 private rooms, the Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute will include a dedicated unit with private dining and therapy areas for patients with acquired brain injuries, interdisciplinary gyms, a therapeutic courtyard and transitional living quarters.

The two organizations also operate a 25-bed rehabilitation unit at the Palomar Medical Center in downtown Escondido. That facility is scheduled to close next year and be redeveloped into housing units.

“We look forward to continuing our quality-focused collaboration with Palomar Health in building a state-of-the-art hospital to serve the San Diego County and Southern California region,” Kindred Rehabilitation Services President Jason Zachariah said. “We believe the Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute will enhance healthcare services in the area and meet a growing need in this community.”

The facility is scheduled to open by the end of 2020.