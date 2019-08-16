× Crash on I-8 slows Friday evening traffic

EL CAJON, Calif. — A crash along eastbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon was causing traffic delays Friday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. along eastbound I-8 near Mollison Avenue.

The right lane was temporarily blocked as authorities assessed the status of the vehicles and people involved.

Details regarding the cause of the crash and the extent of the injuries suffered were not immediately known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.