Cal Fire sends crew to fight 1.5K acre border blaze in Mexico

SAN DIEGO — A Cal Fire strike team was sent to help Mexican fire crews with a 1,500-acre blaze at the border Friday morning.

The fire was about 30% contained and remained roughly 20 miles southeast of San Diego in Mexico. Cal Fire said a team of fire engines and personnel would cross at the Tecate Port of Entry to work “in unified command” with Mexican firefighters on their side of the border.

#BorderFire [update] @CALFIRESANDIEGO is currently preparing to send a strike team of engines as well as support personnel to assist our cooperators in Mexico this morning. This incident will now be called the #Border8Fire. pic.twitter.com/RHvNXvm807 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 16, 2019

The Mexico blaze, dubbed “Border 8,” was burning at the same time as a fire in rural East County, named “Border 9” by fire officials.

That fire was 80 acres in size and about 25% contained, Cal Fire confirmed Friday morning. Throughout the day, officials said firefighters would focus on keeping the fire contained and “mop-up operations.”