Cal Fire sends crew to fight 1.5K acre border blaze in Mexico

SAN DIEGO — A Cal Fire strike team was sent to help Mexican fire crews with a 1,500-acre blaze at the border Friday morning.
The fire was about 30% contained and remained roughly 20 miles southeast of San Diego in Mexico. Cal Fire said a team of fire engines and personnel would cross at the Tecate Port of Entry to work “in unified command” with Mexican firefighters on their side of the border.
The Mexico blaze, dubbed “Border 8,” was burning at the same time as a fire in rural East County, named “Border 9” by fire officials.
That fire was 80 acres in size and about 25% contained, Cal Fire confirmed Friday morning. Throughout the day, officials said firefighters would focus on keeping the fire contained and “mop-up operations.”