Beach advisories lifted for Mission Bay, Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO — Two of the San Diego beach advisories issued earlier this week have been lifted just in time for the weekend, County of San Diego’s Department of Environmental Health said in a tweet Friday.

The advisories issued for the swimming area of Santa Clara Cove in Mission Bay and Dog Beach in Ocean Beach were lifted Friday afternoon.

Advisories remain in effect for Moonlight Beach at Cottonwood Creek in Encinitas and Children’s Pool in La Jolla. Both advisories were issued due to unhealthy bacteria levels in the water.

Additional information on beach closures is available on the San Diego County website.