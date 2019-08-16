× 2 injured after BMW crashes into construction fence

SAN DIEGO — Two people were injured in a crash in Rancho Santa Fe Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told FOX 5 a white BMW was passing other vehicles while traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.

At about 3:10 p.m., the car crashed into the temporary fence surrounding a construction site along the 16000 block of Via Del Alba and came to a stop next to a tree.

Firefighters had to cut the roof of the car in order to free the driver. The driver and their passenger were both taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The extent of the driver’s and passenger’s injuries was not immediately known.