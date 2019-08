Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Glenner Centers in San Diego are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Town Square, a 1950s-themed care center for people living with Alzheimer's or dementia. The center has experienced such success with its participants that the idea is expanding with a franchise across the country.

The Town Square is holding an anniversary party on August 22 that will be open to the public and anyone interested learning more about the care center.

Heather Lake gives us a look inside.