Watch Live: Plane crash-lands near East County casino

SAN DIEGO — A small plane crashed near an East County casino Thursday.
Cal Fire San Diego said the single-engine, private plane crashed near Jamul Casino around 10 a.m.
The injured pilot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was the only person on-board after taking off from Gillespie Field, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was badly damaged.
FAA records matched the aircraft’s tail number to an experimental plane registered in Santee. The model was a Zenith Zodiac, a line of “light sport aircraft.” The planes are put together from modular kits where hobbyists build the aircraft piece by piece in a garage or workshop.
The plane ended up on a hillside and wasn’t blocking the road. The National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation into what caused the crash.