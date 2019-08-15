Watch Live: Plane crash-lands near East County casino

SAN DIEGO — A small plane crashed near an East County casino Thursday.

Cal Fire San Diego said the single-engine, private plane crashed near Jamul Casino around 10 a.m.

The injured pilot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was the only person on-board after taking off from Gillespie Field, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was badly damaged.

#JamulIC [final] The aircraft is a single engine private plane. The pilot is being transported via ground ambulance with moderate injuries pic.twitter.com/RyEcgmkyv7 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 15, 2019

FAA records matched the aircraft’s tail number to an experimental plane registered in Santee. The model was a Zenith Zodiac, a line of “light sport aircraft.” The planes are put together from modular kits where hobbyists build the aircraft piece by piece in a garage or workshop.

The plane ended up on a hillside and wasn’t blocking the road. The National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation into what caused the crash.