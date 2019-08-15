× UCSD ranked 4th-best public university in US

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego is the fourth-best public university in the country and the 18th-best university in the world according to Thursday’s 2019 Academic Ranking of World Universities list.

UCSD ranked 15th among U.S. universities, a drop of two spots compared with its standing on last year’s list. The university’s world ranking of 18th is a three-spot drop from last year’s list while its standing as the fourth-best public university in the U.S. remained unchanged.

“The wide breadth of collaborative, multidisciplinary research undertaken at UC San Diego impacts communities across the planet, and the world is taking notice,” UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said. “Among other projects, our scholars work with each other and institutions around the globe to end hunger, find solutions to problems created by climate change and discover cures and innovative new therapies for humanity’s most pressing health issues.”

ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, which publishes the annual ARWU list, ranked UCSD outside the world’s top-15 universities for the first time since Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China, began publishing the list in 2003. ShanghaiRanking Consultancy has published the list of the world’s top 1,000 colleges since 2009.

Harvard University and Stanford University ranked first and second on the world’s-best list for the ninth consecutive year. Harvard has ranked as the best university in the world every year the list has been published. The University of Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UC Berkeley rounded out the top five.

U.S. universities dominated the list with 206 among the top 1,000, the most of any country. Only four non-American universities — University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University College London and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich — ranked in the top 20.

Universities are selected for the list if they have any Nobel laureates, fields medalists, highly cited researchers or papers published in the academic journals Nature or Science. Universities with a significant number of papers indexed by Science Citation Index-Expanded and Social Science Citation Index are also considered.

The list candidates are then ranked on a number of factors, including education quality, faculty quality and per capita performance. The ARWU publishes a ranked list of the top 500 schools, with schools 501-1,000 published as candidates for the next yearly ranking.

San Diego State University was the only other university in San Diego County featured on the list, placing in the mid-500s. University of San Diego, which ranked 890 last year, was not included in this year’s list.

The list can be found here.