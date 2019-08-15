SDG&E to build 3,000 electric charging stations for commercial and heavy-duty vehicles

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric announced plans Thursday to build electric charging infrastructures for 3,000 vehicles such as buses, delivery trucks and forklifts.

SDG&E received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to build at least 3,000 plug-in chargers for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicle tailpipes. Roughly 30 percent of those will be installed in areas facing higher pollution levels or economic and health challenges.

According to SDG&E, its service areas in San Diego and southern Orange County have more than 103,000 Class 2 through 8 commercial vehicles. Those heavy-duty vehicles, which weigh between 6,000 and 33,000 pounds, emit more carbon than all of the California’s power plants combined.

“SDG&E’s MD/HD initiative would provide EV charging stations to support large equipment and vehicles that pollute our air, therefore reducing harmful emissions,” said Robert Kard, the air pollution control officer at the county’s Air Pollution Control District.

SDG&E also recently asked the CPUC for permission to add a new electricity pricing option that would make electricity pricing for vehicles more competitive with gas prices for businesses that switch to using electric vehicles.

To date, SDG&E has already installed roughly 3,000 electric chargers for personal vehicles at apartments, condominiums and workplaces in San Diego and Orange counties. “Imagine a future where zero-emission trucks carry produce and merchandise to your local stores and zero-emission school buses pick up and drop off your children,” said Estela de Llanos, SDG&E’s vice president of clean transportation, sustainability. “With this new initiative, our region is headed to a new phase of the clean transportation movement.”