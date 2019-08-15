Police searching for bank robber in Rolando

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching Thursday morning for a robbery suspect who may be armed and was last seen in the Rolando neighborhood.

San Diego police said a man walked into a Vons located at 6155 El Cajon Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. and toward the U.S. Bank kiosk inside the market. After pretending to write on a deposit slip, the man approached a teller and demanded money while threatening to shoot them, police said. He left the store on foot once the teller gave him money, police said.

The man was described as black, standing about 5’10” tall, weighing about 160 pounds and wearing a black jacket and dark pants. He was also described as bald and wearing black sunglasses, police said.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives and the FBI asked anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.