Oceanside moves forward with ‘road diet’ plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- City leaders in Oceanside decided Wednesday to move forward with a plan that would reduce the number of lanes on a major thoroughfare.

The City Council voted to reduce Coast Highway from four lanes to two. The change in the roadway will extend from Harbor Drive to Oceanside Boulevard.

Several people voiced their opinions about the project, citing concerns over traffic congestion in neighborhoods.

FOX 5 spoke to one business owner who believes the change is a great idea. "It will slow down traffic and make things much safer, " Kim Millwood said. "I think it will take a couple of years for people to get use to it, but tourists will love it."

No timetable was provided regarding when changes to the road will be made.