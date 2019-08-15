NBA skills trainer opens Hoop House for youth and pros

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego State alumni had a hoop dream of helping others achieve their dreams on the basketball court and at the young of age of 23, Ryan Razooky is making it happen.

Razooky loves the game of basketball -- so much so that he's built a career out of it as an NBA skills trainer.

"I work with players individually just on their skill set," set Razooky. "So I'm not teaching any offensive orientation or any offensive movements or plays or things like that. It's mostly just about how to develop yourself and get better individually."

Professional basketball player Johnny O'Bryant began training with Razooky five years ago, shortly after joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I just like that the kid was hungry, man," said O'Bryant. "He showed up on time. He was enthusiastic. He wanted to get better and it was one of those things -- most trainers just want to teach you, whereas me and Ryan kind of went back and forth with each other."

His popular reputation in the basketball community allowed him to open the Hoop House, a private gym in El Cajon where he trains players of all levels.

"It really doesn't matter to me what level or what age or however they play or why they're reason for playing is or what their goals are," said Razooky. "When you can see the things that you've been working on start to apply, that gives them a better outlook on life: I can work for the things that I want and I can start to get better at them."

Razooky runs 20-plus classes with 150 players every week, focusing on everything from the basic fundamentals to advanced scoring techniques.

"My favorite is footwork," said Razooky. "I love to teach footwork because it's something not a lot of people hold youth to be accountable towards so that's my No. 1 favorite thing to teach. But I always try to make sure that the players I work with are very ambidextrous with their feet and their hands as much as possible."

"He loves what he does and anytime you're doing what you love, the sky is the limit for you," said O'Bryant. "It's been amazing watching him grow, it's honestly been impressive just to see him continue. Most guys get out of the training game to go be an NBA coach or be whatever but to see him continue to rise, there's no telling where he can take it.”