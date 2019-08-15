Man knocked out in PB brawl

SAN DIEGO — A man was knocked unconscious during a fight near the boardwalk in Pacific Beach, police said Thursday.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday from a person asking officers to check on a man who was involved in a fight between a group of four men near the intersection of Hornblend Street and Ocean Boulevard, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The victim had been knocked out and was lying on the ground when officers arrived, SDPD said.

Paramedics took the man, whose age was not immediately available, to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Tansey said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available. The circumstances leading up to the brawl were under investigation.