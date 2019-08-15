Forum focused on cannabis industry held in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO -- People piled into a bar in Hillcrest Thursday evening to learn more about the cannabis industry.

The forum, held at 5th Avenue Kitchen and Tap, was geared towards educating people on how they can break into the growing industry.

People got the chance to hear from a panel of people who have made their mark in the industry. Panelists touched on several topics, including how they got started and what obstacles they had to face.

GinaMarie Xocal said she felt inspired at the forum.

"This is something that can uplift the human spirit and create more of a positive influence in the world and I can completely support that," Xocal said.

