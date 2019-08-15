30-acre brush fire burning near Dulzura

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were battling a brush fire reported near Dulzura Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Marron Valley Road east of the Otay Open Space Preserve. Authorities said the fire had burned about 5 acres by 3 p.m., and the fire had grown to 30 acres burned by 4:20 p.m.

#Border9Fire [update] IC is now estimating the fire to be 30 acres. Additional air and ground resources have been requested. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 15, 2019

Officials said no structures were threatened.

