30-acre brush fire burning near Dulzura

Posted 3:31 PM, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, August 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were battling a brush fire reported near Dulzura Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Marron Valley Road east of the Otay Open Space Preserve. Authorities said the fire had burned about 5 acres by 3 p.m., and the fire had grown to 30 acres burned by 4:20 p.m.

Officials said no structures were threatened.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

