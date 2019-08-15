Brush fire halts train service through Rose Canyon

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters prevented a small brush fire burning near the train tracks in Rose Canyon from spreading far Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Regents Road and Porte de Medrano. Fire crews called in a helicopter to make water drops and the stopped the fire’s spread at about one acre.

The fire never threatened any buildings, but train service was closed through Rose Canyon while crews put out hot spots. By 2:45 p.m. train service had resumed through the area.

