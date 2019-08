× Water main break shuts down major intersection

SAN DIEGO — A water main break shut down traffic on a major thoroughfare in Carmel Valley during rush hour Wednesday.

The main broke shortly before 8 a.m. at Carmel Mountain Road and Vista Sorrento Parkway. San Diego Police Department were called to help shut down the intersection and direct traffic. Utility crews were also called to repair the issue.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Track live traffic conditions here.

Water leak in @sandiegopd Northwestern Division. The intersection of Carmel Mountain Road and Vista Sorrento Parkway is affected. Please use caution if driving in the area for officers or maintenance crews working Traffic may be affected in the area. Seek alternate routes. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 14, 2019