Zahau family unveils $100K reward in Coronado mansion murder case

A lawyer for the family of Rebecca Zahau and her sister, Mary Zahau-Loehner, made a plea for new information in the controversial case of her hanging death at a Coronado mansion in 2011.

SAN DIEGO — A lawyer for the family of Rebecca Zahau held a news conference Wednesday to announce a new reward for information in the case of her death, which has placed the family at odds with San Diego County Sheriff’s investigators.

Zahau’s sister, Mary Zahau-Loehner, also made an emotional statement during the conference, where they announced a new, $100,000 reward for information regarding what they called “the murder of Rebecca Zahau.”

Last year, Sheriff Bill Gore said a “thorough review” supported investigators’ initial conclusion that Zahau’s 2011 hanging death at the Coronado mansion of her boyfriend Jonah Shacknai was a suicide.

The review came after a jury in a civil case found Jonah’s brother, Adam, responsible for Zahau’s death in April 2018. Shacknai and his lawyers rejected the ruling, and eventually the judgement was dismissed due to a settlement between his insurers and the family.

