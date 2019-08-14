Police ID girl seen in video of dog tumbled inside clothes dryer

LEWISVILLE, Texas – Texas police say they have identified the girl seen in a social media video laughing as she puts a small dog in a clothes dryer and turns it on.

The disturbing video shows the dryer operating for several seconds. As the Shih Tzu tumbles and thumps inside, the girl claps and screams in apparent excitement. When she opens the door the dog struggles to get to its feet, then runs into the next room.

Lewisville police are not publicly identifying the girl because of her age.

The video originally appeared on Instagram with the caption “I’m gonna put his a** back in the dryer,” KTVT reports. Horrified viewers reportedly contacted Dallas police and animal services over the weekend.

The Dallas Police Department began working to identify the girl in the video, but after evidence led investigators to Lewisville, Texas, they turned the case over to Lewisville authorities.

“Through their diligent work, DPD identified the individual involved,” Lewisville Police officials said in a statement.

Lewisville police said the case is being investigated as cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The dog was evaluated by a veterinarian. Investigators are awaiting the results of that exam, according to Public Information Coordinator Lynn O’Donnell.