Parolee arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking

SAN DIEGO — A parolee suspected of sexually trafficking a 15-year-old runaway was arrested Wednesday in Sorrento Valley.

Joseph Price, 23, was taken into custody in the 9800 block of Pacific Heights Boulevard in San Diego about 9:45 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Earlier in the morning, detectives contacted the alleged victim and returned her to her home, Sgt. Chase Chiappino said.

Price was booked into county jail solely on suspicion of violating conditions of his parole, but sex-trafficking charges are expected to be filed against him, the sergeant said.

Details about Price’s purported victimization of the girl — allegations that arose from an investigation by juvenile-services officers and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force — were not immediately available.