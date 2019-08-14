Man, grandma on epic road trip to every national park

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio — An Ohio grandmother is on a mission to visit every national park, with her grandson Brad as a travel partner.

Joy Ryan has more than 30 parks to go and just a year to do it before she turns 90.

When Brad told her about a trip he took hiking the Appalachian Trail while in veterinary school, she expressed regret at never having done anything like that. All her kids were grown, her husband had died 20 years ago and she had never seen a mountain.

So in 2015, he took her to Great Smokey Mountains National Park, and they’ve been traveling together ever since.

A year should be plenty of time for the pair to achieve their goal: They once visited 21 national parks in 28 days.

You can follow their adventures on Facebook.