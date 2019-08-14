Man convicted in Carlsbad motel armed robbery

SAN DIEGO — A Utah man who robbed a Carlsbad Motel 6 at gunpoint, then was arrested attempting to re-enter the United States, was convicted of federal robbery and firearm-related charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Lance Lamont Lavert of Salt Lake City, 37, was convicted Tuesday by a San Diego federal court jury for the July 9, 2018, morning robbery of the motel on Paseo Del Norte.

Prosecutors said Lavert and his girlfriend asked for a room, but were denied due to a lack of ID. Lavert then pointed a gun at the motel clerk and her manager, demanding money. When the clerk and manager ran, Lavert leapt over the counter, kicked in the door of the bathroom where the clerk was hiding, dragged her back to the cash register by her hair and pistol-whipped her in the head, court documents state.

Along with $435 in cash, Lavert and his girlfriend made off with the clerk’s car keys and stole the clerk’s car, prosecutors said.

Lavert was arrested two days later trying to cross the border back into the United States. The revolver he used in the robbery was found in his waistband.

In addition to committing the robbery, Lavert was convicted for possession of a gun while having several prior felony convictions, including for arson in Utah and assault with a deadly weapon out of Imperial County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Lavert’s girlfriend pleaded guilty prior to the trial, according to prosecutors.