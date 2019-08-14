Inmate who died in receiving cell overdosed on meth

SAN DIEGO — A battery suspect who passed out and died last month shortly after arriving at San Diego Central Jail succumbed to an accidental drug overdose, authorities reported Wednesday.

Deputies found 51-year-old Michael Leval Bush unconscious in a receiving cell at the Front Street detention center about 4:15 a.m. July 2, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jail staffers and paramedics tried in vain to revive Bush before pronouncing him dead about a half-hour later, sheriff’s Lt. Chad Boudreau said.

“The investigation showed Bush told (another) inmate … that he swallowed narcotics prior to being arrested,” Boudreau said. “An autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office showed a plastic baggie was (in) Bush’s stomach.”

The postmortem exam found that Bush died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and his death was ruled an accident, Boudreau said.