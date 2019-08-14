Hot weather prompts trail, park closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. – Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories prompted trail and park closures in parts of East County Wednesday.

The trails to Both Cedar Creek and Three Sisters waterfalls in Cleveland National Forest were closed due to hot temperatures. The trails are expected to reopen Friday morning. In addition, six parks across San Diego County are closed for the entire month of August: El Capitan, Hellhole Canyon, Mt. Gower & Wilderness Gardens, Agua Caliente, and Vallecito.

The heat prompted many families to seek alternatives to their usual outdoor activities Wednesday.

“I have two little ones and they get a little stir crazy if they’re in the house for too long,” said Denay Nelson. “We want to get out, but obviously after a short bike ride it was pretty warm.”

Nelson said she is thankful for places like libraries, where her kids can stay cool and entertained during hot summer days. Her children played near another toddler whose mother is especially concerned about keeping him out of the heat due to his eczema.

“The sweat, it makes it so much worse and he becomes miserable,” Ines Nefzi told FOX 5. “We have to stay in the air conditioning and let him stay cool.”

An excessive heat warning is in effect for desert areas until 9 p.m. Thursday. Meanwhile inland valley areas like El Cajon, Santee and Escondido are under a heat advisory until Thursday morning.