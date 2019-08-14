Fire burning in Mexico gets closer to border

TECATE, Mexico — A brush fire burning in Tecate, Mexico, was roughly one-eighth of a mile away from the U.S.-Mexico border, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was about 2 miles south of the border shortly before 4:30 p.m. with between 500 and 1,000 acres burned.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is monitoring a fire approximately 2 miles south of the international border near Tecate. pic.twitter.com/D7vHMoeAAt — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 14, 2019

By 5:30 p.m. the fire had traveled north and was about one-eighth of a mile away from the border. Officials said Cal Fire had directed resources to the area to monitor the fire’s progress.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO has moved additional resources, including aircraft, into the area. Per the IC the fire is now approximately 1/8 of a mile from the border.#BorderFire — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 15, 2019

