Fire burning in Mexico gets closer to border

Posted 5:47 PM, August 14, 2019, by

TECATE, Mexico — A brush fire burning in Tecate, Mexico, was roughly one-eighth of a mile away from the U.S.-Mexico border, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was about 2 miles south of the border shortly before 4:30 p.m. with between 500 and 1,000 acres burned.

By 5:30 p.m. the fire had traveled north and was about one-eighth of a mile away from the border. Officials said Cal Fire had directed resources to the area to monitor the fire’s progress.

Check back on this developing story for updates.

