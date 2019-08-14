× Fire burning in Lemon Grove home

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Firefighters put out a house fire near Monterey Heights Elementary School in Lemon Grove Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on the 1700 block of Dupont Drive. Authorities said neighboring homes had been evacuated due to explosions that were reportedly going off inside the home that was on fire.

When fire crews arrived, the interior of the home was burning. Two people who had been inside the house made it out safely.

Firefighters rescued a cat from the burning home and revived the animal with CPR.

While witnesses reported the sounds of explosions, there were no explosions while crews extinguished the flames.

Heartland Fire officials said an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.