SAN DIEGO — Crews were monitoring a fire on the southern side of the U.S.-Mexico border that could be seen from San Diego County Wednesday.

Flames were spotted from Castle Rock and Campo, off State Route 94, around 8:30 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego said.

.@calfiresandiego is responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Castle Rock on Hwy 94 near Campo.#CastleFire pic.twitter.com/IOsxfA2a49 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 14, 2019

By about 8:45 a.m., Cal Fire said the blaze was about one mile south of the U.S.-Mexico border and was not expected to cross over.