‘Vision Lab’ unveiled in effort to develop new regional transportation plan

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments will host an open house Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its Vision Lab.

The Vision Lab will serve as a collaboration space for SANDAG officials and stakeholders to discuss and plan the future of the San Diego region’s transportation network.

The agency plans to use the lab, in part, to flesh out its 2021 Regional Plan, which would repurpose the county’s network of roads and highways to increase efficiency, expand public transit options and service and implement “mobility hubs,” which would include infrastructure supporting amenities for multiple mobility options.

The plan, pushed by SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata, would serve as a reworking of the agency’s 2019-2050 regional plan, which it had been drafting since 2017 and would guide local transportation infrastructure development through 2050. To date, the agency has formed an advisory panel to strategize the plan’s implementation.

Ikhrata and members of the advisory panel are expected to attend the open house and discuss the 2021 Regional Plan. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at the SANDAG offices at 401 B St. on the 20th floor in Suite 2060. Attendees are advised to check in at the SANDAG lobby on the building’s seventh floor.