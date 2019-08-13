Slain CHP officer honored with procession, official tributes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An overnight procession and tributes from officials across the state honored California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye after he was killed in a prolonged gunfight in the Riverside area Monday.

Moye had served CHP's Riverside station for about three years after graduating from academy in March 2017, department officials said Tuesday. He was 34 years old. Family members told FOX 11 in LA that he was survived by his wife.

Dozens lined up to salute the officer's flag-draped casket as he was moved from the hospital to a hearse late Monday evening. Then motorcycle officers escorted the hearse in a procession to the county coroner's office.

The gun battle broke out near Interstate 215 after Moye pulled a man over driving a white pickup truck. Moye had determined the vehicle needed to be impounded and was filling out the paperwork when the driver grabbed a rifle and opened fire, CHP said.

Despite being hit, Moye was able to return fire and call for backup. Officers swarmed the area, taking cover behind their vehicles as the prolonged battle took place. In the end, three officers (including Moye) were wounded, while two bystanders had minor injuries, CHP said. The alleged gunman was killed.

#RiversideShooting: here’s a photo of fallen officer Andre Moye, 34, with @ChpRiverside. We’re told he’s been with the department for almost 3 years. Updates on @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/mTNjBN45b7 — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) August 13, 2019

One of the other wounded officers remained in serious condition at the hospital Monday morning, while the other suffered only minor injuries. Roads remained closed in the immediate area of the shooting the next day.

Officials including San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, Gov. Gavin Newsom and CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley shared their condolences for Moye's loved ones and fellow officers on Twitter:

I speak for everyone within @SanDiegoPD when I say we are saddened and heartbroken about the death of our @CHPInland brother last night. It’s another reminder of the danger all officers face, daily. We stand with all @CHP_HQ in this trying time. Our hearts and prayers are w/ you — David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) August 13, 2019

Our hearts ache over the tragic loss of @CHP_HQ‘s own Officer Andre Moye — who will be remembered for his commitment to service and the community of Riverside County. Jen and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers who are grieving tonight. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 13, 2019